New Delhi: Former Tripura Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas and four party leaders joined the Trinamool Congress here on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in the national capital, was present during their joining.

Besides Biswas, former general secretaries of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Tejen Das and Ananta Banerjee, former TPCC working president Purnita Chakma and Bimal Rudra Paul of the Tripura Youth Congress joined the TMC, according to a party statement.

Barely five months after it faced a crushing defeat in the Tripura Assembly bypolls, the TMC has sounded the poll bugle in the state, urging voters to vote for it in the state elections next year. The new joinees are expected to strengthen the party’s chances in the state.

