Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asserted that the BJP-IPFT has given corruption free good governance to the people of the state since 2018.

There was a time when people had accepted that corruption was part and parcel of governance but the myth was dismantled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saha said at a public rally in North Tripura’s Halflong area.

“Modiji for the first time has proven that the government could be run without any corrupt practice in his eight years tenure as Prime Minister… We have to follow in his footsteps as the BJP adopted a zero tolerance to corrupt practices in the state”, he said.

Saha said there was no allegation over the recruitment drive against the present dispensation.

“Recently, the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) has declared its results for filling up 5,000 posts of group C and D but there has been no agitation or allegation yet because of transparency. We have recruited 3,000 TET qualified teachers without any biases. Till date, no one went to court challenging the recruitment process during the BJP regime”, he said.

Claiming that high-speed growth during the double-engine government is visible everywhere in the northeastern state, the chief minister said Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned Rs 10,222 crore for national highways in the state recently. At present, the state has six national highways.

“At present, the state is connected with the rest of the country with 12 express trains including Rajdhani Express and Humsafar which was unbelievable before 2018. It was Modiji who extended broad gauge train service upto Sarboom, the state’s southernmost border town”, he said.

Saha further said international flight service from MBB Airport will start very shortly. The first international flight service is scheduled to be introduced between Agartala and Chittagong.

Slamming the previous government for corruption and nepotism, the chief minister claimed that people of the state have not forgotten the scams.

