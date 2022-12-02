Tripura CM says he is running short of time to inaugurate new projects

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday claimed he is running short of time for taking part in formal inauguration of development projects all over the state.

“There is so much development that has taken place in the last five years. I keep receiving invitations from various departments. But, time is something precious for me at this point. I am running short of it,” said Dr Saha while inaugurating a slew of projects at Dharmanagar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dr Saha also addressed the beneficiaries of different government schemes there.

He said, “BJP came into power with a new wave of development in the state. The roads, railways, air connectivity, health, agriculture; in each and every sector Tripura has only made significant development.”

Slamming the Left, he said, “The previous government used to take credit for the extension of meter gauge of railway line till Dharmanagar. According to them, whatever has happened so far is because of the prolonged struggle they have carried out for decades. On the other hand, after BJP came to power, everything was sanctioned without any struggles. The Broad Gauge line has reached Sabroom, the Agartala-Churaibari national highway is set to become the four-lane highway. Six national highways are under construction right now. All these were sanctioned recently.”

The Chief Minister, who is also looking after the Home Department, also alerted people of an alleged malicious campaign on law-and-order situation. “The conspirators are again active to corner the ruling party by creating unrest everywhere. They are trying to unsettle the government by raising false charges on law and order situations. If they are really confident with their allegations, they should come up with data. According to the NCRB report, we are still in a better position. We are standing at the fifth position from states with lower crime rates,” said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister also graded the opposition political parties with a substitute name for the governance model they deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The Communist rule is no less than a terror. A Congress government is another name for disorder and for Trinamool, I don’t have any words. The West Bengal government is a live example,” he claimed.

Also Read | Tripura: MBB Airport to get foreign exchange counter

Trending Stories









