Agartala: Northeast India has a rather complicated history and an even more curious present with the neighbouring nation of Bangladesh. Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram share a border with the country, and the border region is always in the news, mostly for all the wrong reasons.
However, one could argue that unlike, say, Assam, Tripura’s relationship with Bangladesh is much more amicable (at least for now). The longstanding camaraderie dates back to the 1971 liberation war, when the people of Tripura sheltered millions of Bangladeshi freedom fighters sans any conditions.
And in the recent past, Tripura and Bangladesh have extended help and support to each other and for good reason. For landlocked Tripura, Bangladesh presents access to roads and waterways for trade purposes.......
