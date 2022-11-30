Agartala: Even as seven months have passed since the outbreak of African Swine Fever in Tripura, small and medium-scale piggery owners are yet to receive compensation they were entitled to get post mass culling ordered by the government in April. The matter has triggered sharp resentment amongst pig rearers of the Debipur area in Sepahijala district.

Locals of the Debipur area said the matter has been taken up with the department of animal resource development time and again, but the money has not been released yet.

“Many of us have worked really hard to buy a pair or two of pigs in hopes of high return but all our hopes died when we were told the infection had spread in our pocket”, said Rajesh Datta, a piggery owner.

To seek an answer on the issue, a delegation of the Kamalasagar unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) met at the office of the assistant director of the Debipur composite breeding farm.

In April this year, an outbreak of the African Swine Fever was reported at the composite breeding farm and it was later decided that all the pigs of the farm would be culled in order to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

The pigs of other private farms were also executed during the mass culling even as the department had assured farm owners of compensation for the losses they were going to bear because of the culling.

As many as 79 pigs from private farms were culled – and the owners were to get paid Rs 100 for each kilogram.

Sources told EastMojo that poor quality fodder was being rationed at the breeding farm ever since the contract of ration was awarded to a local contractor close to the politicians. Earlier, the fodder for the pigs was produced within the farm.

