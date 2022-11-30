Agartala: The decomposed body of a Bangladeshi national found near the Indo-Bangla border in Tripura about a fortnight ago has been handed to his family, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Mezbahuddin, who hails from Ghutuma in Feni district of Bangladesh, was found by patrolling BSF personnel outside the Indo-Bangla fencing area at Amzadnagar in the South Tripura district on November 18.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A police team had taken away the body and the postmortem was conducted at a nearby health facility.

The body was handed over to the man’s relatives in the presence of BSF and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday, the officer-in-charge of Belonia police station Paritosh Das said.

“There were no bullet wounds on the body. Besides, no injury mark could be seen as the body was in a highly decomposed state,” he said. The man’s age and the reason behind his being in India are yet to be known.

A case of unnatural death was registered and an investigation into the case is on, Das added.

Also Read | India’s SARAS telescope gives clues to first stars, galaxies of universe

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









