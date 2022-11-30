Agartala: Youths will constitute at least 30 per cent of all Tripura candidates in the upcoming state elections, the national secretary of Youth Congress and Tripura-in-charge Ehsan Ahmed Khan said.

This decision was taken during the Congress’s Chintan Shivir at Udaipur Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Khan, who visited Tripura to train youth Congress activists on booth management, social media campaigns and organizational matters, has increased space for youth in politics. Khan also imparted training on how to pull off successful social media campaigns and make a presence on the poll battlefield.

“The Youth in charge has said that the youth leaders of the state must get an opportunity to express themselves, which is only possible if they get space in electoral politics. The resolution of the Congress Chintan Shivir will be implemented in letter and spirit. We are happy that our party has decided to help second-generation leaders to grow and lead from the front”, a senior leader of Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress told EastMojo.

The Youth Congress leader also said that in the meeting, senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, AICC National Secretary Szaritha Laitphlang, ex-MLA Asish Saha and others were also present. “Our senior leaders have also agreed to the point that youth leaders must be given scope to prove themselves. However, the process is not going to be easy,” the senior leader pointed out.

He said the IYC leader has demonstrated a new model of booth management before the state youth Congress leaders. “According to the new mechanism of booth management named after Youth Jodo Booth Jodo, in every booth, at least five youth workers have to be deputed along with a social media coordinator. To become eligible for a ticket, the Congress leader has to have constituted such committees before the polls. AICC will issue electronically generated ID cards for these booth level workers and if voted to power, these Congress workers will be given preference for employment in different sectors”, the Congress source added.

Also read | India witnessed rise like never before: Vice President Dhankar

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









