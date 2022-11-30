Tipra Motha to hold demonstration in Delhi demanding 'Greater Tipraland'

Agartala: The Tipra Motha, a regional outfit led by scion of erstwhile royal family Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, is set to hold a demonstration in Delhi next week to press for their demand for a separate state for Tripura’s indigenous people.

Taking to Twitter, Debbarma said a two-day “peaceful protest” would be held in Delhi for ‘Greater Tipraland’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We will be holding a two-day peaceful protest on 5th and 6th Dec 2022 for the demand of Greater Tipraland at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Warriors will be traveling to #Delhi to compel the decision-makers in Delhi to listen to our lawful and constitutional (demand),” he tweeted on Tuesday.

See more We will be holding a two-day peaceful protest on 5th and 6th Dec.’2022 for the demand of Greater Tipraland at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.



Warriors will be traveling to #Delhi to compel the decision-makers in delhi to listen to our lawful and constitutional #DelhiChaloDelhiBharo pic.twitter.com/8tiH1XGIfD — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) November 29, 2022

A senior party leader said on Wednesday that around 1,000 party leaders, workers and supporters will take part in the two-day agitation.

“Our chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Bahadur and senior party leaders will be there to highlight the need for ‘Greater Tipraland’,” said former MLA Rajeshwar Debbarma.

A 16-compartment train has been booked by the party to ferry party workers and supporters, and it is supposed to leave Agartala for Delhi on December 2.

“Necessary arrangements have been made in Delhi for the programme,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tipra Motha, floated in February, 2021, won the election to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC) in April 2021 by routing the BJP and the CPI(M).

TTADC has legislative and executive powers and covers nearly two-thirds of the state’s territory.

Assembly elections in Tripura are slated to be held early next year.

Also Read | Tripura: Foundation stone laid for International Buddhist University

Trending Stories









