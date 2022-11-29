Agartala: As many as 14 girl students of Ramchandra Ghat Jawahar Navodaya residential school in the Khowai district of Tripura fell ill during the annual sports event on Monday. The parents allege the students could not bear the scorching sun as the annual sports event was underway.

The annual sports event was organised at the school complex on Monday where several students participated in the 600 meters and 200 meters sprint races while braving the heat. Soon after the race, the girls started feeling weak and fainted.

The authorities rushed the students to the Khowai district hospital. When the students’ parents also rushed to the hospital on getting the information, the teachers present there allegedly left the spot immediately.

“The students faced health problems because of excessive physical activity. We have examined their condition and all of them are stable now. Those facing health issues are all girls. The hot weather and physical activity are apparently the main reasons behind the situation,” said on-duty doctor Dr Biswajit Debbarma.

Dr Debbarma also ruled out any possibility of food poisoning, saying, “There is nothing related to the food. They are also stable and recovering fast,” he told EastMojo.

A section of the parents have alleged that the students were not ready to participate in the sports event due to hot weather, but were forced by the school authorities, resulting in the health issues.

