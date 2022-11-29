India witnessed rise like never before: Vice President Dhankar

Agartala: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday said India has witnessed a rise like never before in the global sphere and the country is projected to secure the position of third-largest economy of the world by the end of this decade.

“India has already become the fifth largest global economy and we have left behind our previous colonial ruler. The Indians are today respected worldwide. Our leaders are heard on global platforms. You will find no global outfit sans an Indian holding key positions; this country’s rise is unstoppable,” the Vice President said while addressing a seminar on New Horizons of Education organised at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala.

See more Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed a gathering at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala, Tripura today. @DrManikSaha2 @RatanLalNath1 pic.twitter.com/MgpH1sb9qR — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 29, 2022

Earlier, the Vice President along with his wife Sudesh Dhankar landed at MBB Airport Agartala this morning. Governor SN Arya, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, and Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment welcomed the Vice President in his maiden visit to Tripura after assuming the charge of office.

He said, “I have sought blessings of Maa Tripura Sundari. I have seen how the government has initiated a grand construction for the beautification of the temple, which is one of the 51 shakti pithas. I want to tell the Chief Minister that I will visit again when the construction is complete. I am told that the remaining work will be completed before Deepavali, the annual fair and festival when lakhs of devotees throng the temple. Once the construction is complete, I will visit again.”

The Vice President also lauded the central government for bringing the new education policy. “Education is the only conveyance or vehicle of change. The New Education Policy formulated by the Central government is a milestone in the education sector.”

Heaping praises on the central government for effective management of the pandemic, the Vice President said, “In a country with a huge population and diversity, the Central government has successfully rolled out COVID vaccines and administered it in record time, something that many Western countries have struggled to do.”

