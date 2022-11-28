Agartala: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that Tripura Film and Television Institute will give a platform to the rich tribal culture of the state to be showcased at the National and International levels.

According to the Chief Minister, film and television are two strong mediums of expression and promoters of culture.

“Tripura is a land of culture. Our state may be small geographically but it houses as many as 19 tribes. I have personally travelled across the state and experienced how unique our indigenous traditions are. This institute will open new windows of opportunities for promoting our rich cultural heritage at the national as well as the international level,” said Dr Saha while addressing the inaugural function of Tripura Film and Television Institute.

The institute has been set up at Nazrul Kala Kshetra here in Agartala which is already known as the hub of cultural institutions.

Recounting his college years and inter-college drama competitions that used to be held back then, Dr Saha said, “Even I have participated in dramas when I was in college. One thing I still vividly remember is how we have been guided by a renowned director which helped us win the competition. Our professor was his friend and he introduced us to him. I am referring to that incident because the role of guide that the TFTI will provide to the students is very crucial to shine in any field. And, one shouldn’t feel that there is a lack of opportunity here in our state. We have a well-established film industry in neighbouring Bangladesh. In future, the cultural bridge between India and Bangladesh can be strengthened further through film, television and other mediums of cultural exchange.”

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma described this film institute as a centre that will nurture the talent of the state.

“Tripura may not have an organized film industry but films have always been a part and parcel of the state’s culture. Legendary Music Director SD Barman is the son of this soil. The matter is he went out of the state and polished his skills and earned fame. Similarly, many people from our state have gone out of the state and polished their skills to get fit for the industry. This institute, although starting on a small scale, shall do the work and in future, this institute will scale to new heights,” he added.

Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “TFTI is starting under the aegis of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department. But, it will be guided by the SRFTI Kolkata which is considered to be a coveted institution internationally for film studies. We are starting with small-term courses in four disciplines consisting Film Appreciation, Production Management, Screen Acting, News Anchoring and Newsroom Automation. We have plans to start one-year certificate courses, diploma, degree and PG courses in collaboration with the SRFTI very soon. This institute is adding a new feather to the success cap of the state.”

