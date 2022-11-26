Agartala: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a new outreach program called “Har Ghar Modi”. The party will issue a report card of its performance, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and BJP Tripura state President Rajib Bhattacharjee said at the campaign launch.

Addressing the press conference, Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “We have successfully concluded the Booth Chalo Abhiyan launched by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Agartala. With the Har Ghar BJP Campaign, we shall enter the campaign’s second phase. Under this campaign, our workers will reach every household with a government report card. We have prepared assembly-wise report cards that would be distributed among the voters via leaflets. This will continue till the date all the households are covered.”

According to Bhattacharjee, this campaign is the party’s founding block for winning sixty out of sixty assembly seats in the next assembly elections.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, “The party workers will not only visit every house. They will also collect feedback from the people, which will further help us draft the party manifesto.”

Dr Saha also emphasised the corruption-less governance model that BJP has established in the state and the Centre. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set precedence by establishing a brand of corruption-less governance model in the country. For the last eight years, we haven’t noticed even a single instance of corruption. Similar is the situation here in the state. In the last four and half years, there has been no corruption. Our party is leading by example,” said Dr Saha.

To a question on the alliance, Dr Manik Saha said, “Primarily we are focusing on all the sixty assembly constituencies. IPFT is still our alliance partner and if any talks regarding the fresh alliances come up, it will be certainly done publicly.”

On the issue of Congress and CPIM tryst, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “Congress and CPIM were always in the same bed. In Delhi, they were together while in Tripura there was wrestling. This has been exposed before the public as BJP came to power. Mark my words, any political understanding between Congress and CPIM will be in the interest of the BJP.”

