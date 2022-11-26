Agartala: The Tripura government plans to use drone technology for evaluation of land that can be allotted to people with no land records. The drones will be used by the government to get accurate coordinates of the land parcels, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday.

“There are millions of Indians who do not have land records but have been staying on a plot of land for generations. This problem persists in the rural areas of Tripura as well, where many families do not have a land registry or any documents to prove the land belongs to them,” Nath said.

The main objective of the project, the minister said, was to identify such families and issue them “ownership cards”. Drones would be used for an accurate assessment and identification.

Tripura got its first Drone Technology Center at the Tripura Institute of Technology on Friday, which was jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Speaking hours after the inauguration, Nath added that the government plans to use drones for multiple purposes in the future.

“Any area that is inaccessible geographically becomes accessible through drones. We can use this technology for distributing relief materials during natural calamities and ration management of our forest resources. Unlike other countries, drones are being used for development works in Tripura,” the minister said.

The minister added that the education department has increased the monthly honorarium of mid-day meal workers from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2000.

“Over 11,000 mid-day meal workers who are providing services to over five lakh children would get directly benefited owing to the hike in honorarium. We have to spend a little over Rs 5 crore extra for this purpose. The Central government bears a share of Rs 900 in the honorarium while the state’s share has been increased from Rs 600 to 1,100,” said Nath.

