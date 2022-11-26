Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday said the government would deploy drones to track Ganja plantations in different parts of the state as many of such plantations are geographically inaccessible.

“We have decided to use drones to trace Ganja plantations. These plantations are raised in deep forests or hilltops which are inaccessible physically. Now, the drone technology will help us in tracking these illegal plantations,” said Dr Saha while replying to a query regarding the production of marijuana in the state.

Dr Saha said, “In the recently held DGP-IGP Conclave at Agartala, top cops of all the forces have identified the drug route and taken a resolve to fight the drug menace together. A proposal was also moved to conduct DGP level and SP level meetings in regular intervals for better coordination on the drug crisis. We are progressing in that direction. As we all know Drugs enter Indian territory through Assam and via Mizoram get transported to Tripura for being ultimately smuggled to Bangladesh.”

“We often mistreat people who have become addicted towards narcotic substances. They are not criminals; they are the victims of the problem. We must understand and care for them. Our approach should be to chase those elements who are selling these banned substances. If any small shop is selling drugs then he should be immediately booked and the entire chain should be identified and blocked. The police have been directed to work in this manner”, said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the law and order situation has improved substantially after BJP came to power and he also shared some data regarding the decrease in the crime rate.

