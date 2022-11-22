Tripura: Hostel caretaker held for allegedly raping minor girl

Agartala: A minor girl who was staying in a hostel at Kanchanpur sub-division under North Tripura district was allegedly raped by a caretaker of the hostel multiple times over the last ten days.

The incident took place at St. Peter’s school, a private institution located close to the office of the local sub-divisional magistrate.

Sources said efforts were initally made by some influential people to cover up the entire incident but the parents of the victim had lodged an FIR with the Kanchanpur police station on Monday braving all threats.

The police had registered a case under relevant sections 376 (2) and 506 (4) of the Indian Penal Code and pertinent sections of POCSO.

Soon after receiving the complaint, Udai Ram Reang, the prime accused of the alleged rape case, was arrested.

Sources claimed that the incident came to light on November 15 last. However, the school authorities tried to conceal the matter, fearing that the incident could hamper the school’s reputation.

In the police statement, the father of the victim stated that his daughter was raped multiple times over the past ten days. He had also raised questions on the alleged dubious role of the school authorities in trying to hush up the matter.

The incident, however, triggered a sense of fear among the parents and many of them had already taken back their children home.

