Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that all the northeastern states have decided to put up a strong fight against the growing threat of drugs and other perennial law and order crises that have plagued the region for years.

Speaking on the sidelines of the formal inauguration of North East DGPs, IGPs conclave in Agartala, Saha said, “This meeting is aimed at improving cooperation, coordination and inter-state networking of the police forces of the northeast region so that the threats could be neutralised through a collaborative effort,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chief Minister identified the influx of narcotic substances into the region as the biggest challenge and felt that it requires much-needed attention from the governments. “The drugs enter India from Myanmar through Assam and then are transported to Tripura via Mizoram. From Tripura, the drug consignments are smuggled to Bangladesh. This route needs to be destroyed in order to ensure a drug-free society. From our end, we shall ensure that the ganja that is being grown here does not go outside the state by any means,” Saha said.

The conference is being held after a gap of 30-long years in Agartala.

DGPs, heads of central policing agencies of the northeast, and all the top-ranking cops of all the northeastern states attended the meeting, which will continue for two days.

On the border disputes with Bangladesh and frequent reports of Rohingya infiltration, Saha said, “Barbed wire fencing has been erected in most of the bordering patches. In some parts, it is still to be done and we have taken up the issue with the Central government for speedy redressal. The Central government is also in talks with the Bangladesh counterpart to ensure that both countries make equal developments in border domination and management. We keep hearing reports of the Rohingya influx but most of them are being detained. There are legal processes associated with the matter, which are being followed in letter and spirit.”

The Chief Minister also lauded Prime Minister Modi for his Act East policy. He said, “Due to Prime Minister Modi’s Act East policy, peace was restored in the region. Terrorism and insurgency were key issues that stalled the growth of this region. Now, these elements have been mostly neutralised. Some activities have been reported from the Bangladesh side but we have also increased surveillance.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The inter-state cooperation has also improved; a sense of regional unity and integrity has been instilled. The border disputes between states have also been resolved mostly and I hope the remaining issues will be solved accordingly,” he added.

Also read | Modi, Shah, Sitharaman, Rijiju to grace Lachit Borphukan’s birth anniversary

Trending Stories









