Agartala: Tripura leader of the opposition and senior politburo member Manik Sarkar on Monday launched a scathing attack on the central government for its silence on the economic sluggishness that gripped the country, calling it an early stage of ‘recession’.

“The central government does not want to accept it. Whether they admit it publicly or not, the country is in a state of recession. Even the big economies based on the principles of capitalism are facing the brunt of the global economic slowdown. The economic indicators suggest that from the mid-pandemic period we have steadily entered into recession,” Sarkar observed.

The senior CPI-M leader was speaking at a condolence meeting of late senior party leader Manik Biswas at Agartala.

“When the country is facing such a big crisis, the ruling party has been trying hard to shift the attention of people towards religious polarisation. This is an obvious attempt to keep people busy in other issues that have little impact on the lives of people,” said Sarkar.

Speaking on the Hindutva narrative of the BJP, Sarkar claimed that RSS’s Hindutva philosophy and Hinduism are two different schools of thought. “The BJP-RSS sponsored Hindutva sees other religions as inferior. According to their faith, Muslims, Christians, and people of other faiths have no right to live in this country. On the other hand, Hinduism teaches us to respect each and every religion equally. In Hinduism, humanity gets the topmost priority. This differentiation needs to be taught to each and everyone,” Sarkar added.

The former Chief Minister also explained that the Left’s battle with the BJP was never electoral but ideological. “The BJP has always seen Left parties as their ideological threat. In 2018, the BJP-RSS will press all their machinery into action. They wanted to show that they are superior to us. However, their experiment failed in Kerala,” said Sarkar

He also commemorated the contribution of late Manik Biswas in the party’s expansion in the Gomati district.

CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “Comrade Manik Biswas played a crucial role in organising the party. He, however, fell ill soon after he was elected as the new secretary of the Gomati district. We express our sincere condolences on his demise.”

