Agartala: Agartala Press Club has written a letter to the Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha demanding immediate completion of the investigation process and to take initiative to give maximum punishment to the accused persons who killed two journalists in the state in 2017.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Secretary of Agartala Press Club Pranab Sarkar said no report of the CBI probe has come even after four years passed since the murder of two journalists including Sudip Datta Bhowmik and Santanu Bhowmik.

“In 2017, two journalists were brutally murdered within a span of just 3 months. The entire country was stunned by this murder. First, the then government formed an SIT to investigate the murder. But in the face of intense agitation by journalists in Tripura, the BJP government recommended a CBI probe. As usual, CBI also took charge of the investigation. But it is with great sadness that the CBI investigation has not made much progress,” the letter reads.

He further claimed that CBI has not started the investigation of Shantanu Bhowmik’s murder.

“On the other hand, even though the charge sheet has been filed in the murder of the journalist Sudip Dutta Bhowmik, the final phase of the trial has not yet started. No sentence has been announced for the accused yet. Journalists of the state are shocked and angry that even after four long years, those involved in the murder of two journalists have not been sentenced. I am appealing to the state government to complete the investigation process immediately and take the initiative to give maximum punishment to the assailants. It is hoped that the state government will consider the pain and anger of the journalists of the state and take all initiatives and measures to ensure that the killers receive the maximum sentence of death,” the report said.

