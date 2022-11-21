Tripura: How indigenous attires become a source of livelihood for this Bengali weavers’ village
Rakhal Das, weaver of Taranagar

Agartala: For 15 years, Rakhal Das has been running six handlooms in his small unit installed in his house. Das, in his forties, has no other source of income. Just like 300-odd families in the village called Taranagar located in Mohanpur under the West Tripura district, he is a professional handloom weaver and inherited......

