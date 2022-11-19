Agartala: In an obvious bid to revive its organisational base, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday launched a mega foot march under the banner of ‘Bharat Jodo Tripura Bachao’ in 14 select locations of the state.

Congress CWC member and AICC in-charge for Tripura Dr. Ajay Kumar launched the march from Agartala in front of the Congress Bhavan, which later covered a number of areas of the state.

Speaking exclusively to EastMojo, former MLA and senior Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha said, “The foot march has received a remarkable response. Thousands of Congress workers from across the state joined the rallies organised to mark the occasion. In sub-division headquarters like Kamalpur, Khowai, Agartala, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Sonamura, and Sabroom, the response of the people was inspiring for us.”

In Agartala, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman led the foot march that covered different parts of Agartala city. “We are fighting for the people. The ‘Bharat Jodo Tripura Bachao Yatra’ is moving forward with the basic demands. We are raising voice against inflation; we are standing against religious polarisation; we demand jobs for the unemployed youth. This yatra does not belong to the Congress; it highlights the issues that the common man of the state is facing,” said Barman.

Asish Saha said, “A total of 1,200 kilometers of the path will be covered through the yatra that will continue for the next seven days.”

Sources in the Congress said the foot march would also give the party’s organisation a big boost as the party workers participating in the campaign would come in touch with people from different parts of the state. “This is a big chance for the party to rebuild a strong public connect through this campaign,” said a source.

Meanwhile, violent clashes also broke out between the Congress and BJP supporters at Belonia. However, before any major flare-up, the situation was brought under control.

“Our former MLA Dilip Muhuri was leading the Congress workers towards the venue of yatra when the miscreants launched an unprovoked attack on them. Some of our workers have suffered injuries. Later, the Congress workers gheraoed the Belonia police station seeking immediate arrest of the culprits,” said Saha.

Police sources said the windshield of a vehicle was vandalised during the scuffle but due to the timely intervention of the police, the situation was brought under control.

