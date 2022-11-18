Agartala: Chairman of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Advisory Committee Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Thursday stated that Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar was much more famous than former CM Manik Sarkar and urged the youths to take up sports as a career option.

Debbarman said sports give much more recognition and fame than politics because the field has wide acceptance across the globe.

“Today, Dipa Karmakar is much more famous than four-time Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. Political identity is limited while sports give you wide popularity in all sections of society. Sachin Tendulkar, Souray Ganguly and Virat Kohli are some other examples. These people need no introduction anywhere,” said Debbarman while addressing a foundation stone laying ceremony of synthetic football turf at Khowai district’s Baijalbari area.

Appealing to the youth of the Tiprasa communities to take up sports as a career option, he said that sports have the power to draw the attention of people towards the struggle of the whole community.

“When Baichung Bhutia started playing football, the whole country came to know about Sikkim. As he rose to become the skipper of the national squad, Sikkim was in the national spotlight. Marry Kom’s success gave Manipur overnight national coverage. Their success also brought their communities into the limelight and people came to know about the struggles of indigenous communities who are battling for the bare minimum. We need only one such role model for our Tiprasa youth,” said Debbarman.

“The main objective of setting up such kinds of sports facilities in the state is to encourage our youth to come forward and take the leap in sports. Today, a professional footballer can easily earn between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore per annum even if playing for domestic clubs. So it will give you money and respect both,” he said.

Debbarman also expressed concern over growing drug malice in the state.

“We have to reject drugs and embrace sports,” he said.

