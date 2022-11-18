Tripura: Doctor arrested on rape charges

Agartala: The Tripura Police on Thursday arrested a doctor on Thursday in Teliamura under the Khowai district of Tripura on charges of raping a nurse under the pretext of marriage.

According to reports, the woman lodged a complaint with East Agartala police station stating that she was physically assaulted and raped by Dr Surajit Das when she refused to continue physical relations with him.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sources said the doctor and the nurse were in love for the last six to eight months and the complainant visited the doctor at Teliamura. The victim alleged that she was raped under the pretext of marriage.

In May this year, she was again invited to his room where the accused expressed his desire to carry forward their physical relations. The victim refused the proposal and sought to get married. The accused accepted her proposal and gave the commitment to marry her.

Later, the victim realised that the doctor was not willing to get married, so she confronted him. The confrontation took an ugly turn and the accused assaulted her physically. Soon after the incident, the victim lodged an FIR with East Agartala Women police station that was subsequently shifted to Teliamura police station.

OC Teliamura police station Subrata Chakraborty said, “We received input from the East Agartala Women police station. The complainant stated that a doctor at the Teliamura police station lured the woman into a physical relationship with a promise of marriage. Based on the complaint we have registered a case under IPC sections 376, 417, 325 and 506. After investigation, we have found that the charges levelled against the doctor are factual. We have arrested the person and forwarded him before the Khowai Court.”

Also Read | Tripura: Olympian Dipa Karmakar more famous than ex-CM, says TIRPA chief

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









