Agartala: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Monday claimed that the populist governance model of Bengal is an ideal alternative for Tripura and all the welfare schemes that the Bengal government has introduced would be brought in the state as well.

Addressing a public meeting followed by a rally in Agartala, Moitra said, “The BJP has a complaint against us. They accused us of doing dole politics. I want to rectify their misunderstanding about us. We follow the principles of humanitarian politics and welfarism. If these cardinal principles of politics are absent, what is the meaning of politics? We can open private limited companies instead.”

Trinamool Congress held a mass rally followed by a gathering at Agartala in the presence of national president of women’s wing Kakali Ghosh Dastidar and MP Mohua Moitra on November 14

Taking a dig at BJP’s “double engine” slogan, Moitra said, “We are witness to a number of double engine governments. In Gujarat, the double engine government has released the culprits who raped an innocent housewife and killed her entire family. And here in Tripura, four incidents of rape were reported back-to-back in less than 10 days. The double engine government has really performed well in disrupting the peace and shattering law and order.”

Moitra said the BJP has lost its moral ground to continue in power soon after the change of chief minister. “People of Tripura badly wanted an alternative which was the main reason behind BJP’s emergence. The Chief Minister of Assam during his visit made many promises before elections and today the voters have realized as to how they were deceived. Does anyone in the state receive jobs by giving a missed call? All the pre-poll promises were a treat to the ears but none of them were delivered on the ground. Even the person who was appointed the Chief Minister could not continue his full term. This explains the level of stupidity of the government,” said Moitra.

The Bengal leader also accused the BJP of raising baseless allegations against the Trinamool Congress and said, “The BJP has an agenda of raising baseless allegations. After Mamata Banerjee came to power for the third time, the BJP kept speaking on post-poll violence. They have all the power, why can’t they prove anything against us. The Home Ministry is under their control. They keep spreading false information, and our party has decided to set our own narrative not being bothered by the fake statements.”

Trinamool women’s wing president Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress General Secretary Pujan Biswas attended the event held in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

