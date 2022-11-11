Agartala: The Tipra Motha is set to hold a “mega gathering” at Vivekananda Ground here on Saturday to press for its demand for Greater Tipraland’, a senior party leader said.
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the regional party’s founder and chairman, will address the gathering, besides its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, the leader said.
Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Debbarma had said that the indigenous people of Tripura would want to remind “people in Delhi” about their long-standing demand.
“Tiprasa people will gather in large numbers at Vivekananda Ground to apprise Delhi people of their constitutional demands. There will be no procession or slogan-raising in Agartala, just a mass gathering,” he said.
“Delhi will have to pay attention and accept our voice,” the scion of erstwhile royal family added.
Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha , floated in 2021, seeks a separate state of Greater Tipraland’ for the indigenous people of Tripura.
The party made a stunning electoral debut last year as it won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, bagging 16 of 28 seats.
Also read | Lift ban on rubber export, Tripura tells Bangladesh
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 2nd NE Olympic Games: Meghalaya, Mizoram finish Group Stage on top
- Tripura: ‘Mega gathering’ of Tipra Motha in Agartala on Saturday
- TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46
- Road projects worth Rs 3 lakh-cr to be completed in NE by 2024: Gadkari
- Mizoram-Assam border talks to resume Nov 17
- Assam student death: HC asks IIT-KGP to report on steps taken against ‘ragging’