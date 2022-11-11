Agartala: The Tripura government has written to Bangladesh requesting the country to lift the ban on exporting finished rubber products.

While speaking at a day-long 4th conclave on rubber production organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Special Secretary of the Department of Industry and Commerce Abhishek Chandra said, “Everybody knows that Bangladesh is not lifting the ban on exporting finished rubber products. We have already written to the government of Bangladesh to kindly see the matter and to allow us to export rubber through Agartala-Akhaura land customs stations like the Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint of West Bengal. And if they don’t allow Agartala-Akhaura then other check posts are there also for exportation.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While expressing dissatisfaction over the quantity of rubber production, the Special Secretary said that tyre companies will never set up their factories in Tripura because of less production.

“The growth of rubber production in Tripura is really positive and we have been doing a lot of work in rubber production,” the official said.

The government has plans for a new “mini-mission” to enhance productivity. India, however, imports 95 percent of its rubber, mostly from Malaysia and other East Asian countries.

“For value added rubber production, we need sector-specific industries in the state and only then there will be demand for the product or else the Tyre industry will never come here if we don’t increase productivity,” the official said.

Also read | Meghalaya: Dimly-lit stage, more highlights from NEOG opening ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









