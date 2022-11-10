Tripura is not known for many industries or avenues for self-employment, yet, Swapan Debnath has carved a niche for himself in one of India’s most well-known small-scale industries: eggs.
But why eggs?......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Man posing as Army officer held in joint operation
- Uncertainty over final date for Assam-Mizoram peace talks
- Meghalaya: Nongchram bus tragedy victims’ families compensated
- COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024
- Assam reports 91 fresh dengue cases
- India does not believe in world order where few countries considered superior: Rajnath