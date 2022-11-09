Agartala: Launching a scratching attack on the ruling BJP for not allowing work in tribal areas of Tripura, former Minister and MLA of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who joined TIPRA Motha, claimed more than 90 per cent of IPFT’s different units have merged with TIPRA Motha.

The IPFT and BJP allied before the 2018 elections, ending the 25-year Left Front rule.

While addressing a press conference this afternoon at Ujjayanta Palace with Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former minister Mevar said he has worked for many years, especially for the cause of tribal people.

“Until and unless we unite, our demands won’t be fulfilled. BJP is demanding NRC and CAA. Our demand is Greater Tipraland, as our ideology is different. Until and unless we come together, our demands would not be met. Our goal is to achieve something. And we want some solution, and without solution, we won’t compromise,” he said.

Claiming to be the founder of the IPFT, the former minister said after alliance with the BJP, the party’s activity slowed down.

“Earlier, we used o have a lot of activities, but after an alliance with the BJP, it is nearly zero. Without any activity, why will people support the IPFT? It is unfortunate that the BJP Janajati Morcha is not allowed to work in the tribal belt,” Mevar alleged.

He also lashed out at the BJP for not fulfilling the demands promised before the 2018 elections.

“In my four years as a cabinet minister, I tried to do something for people, but couldn’t. Even the government didn’t fulfil our simple demands. I asked many times for roman scripts for the Kokborok language. We have passed a bill in the cabinet, changing the name of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council to Tripura Territorial Council, but nothing was done. Before the alliance, we had a written agreement of forming a high-level committee to look after socio, the economic and political development of the indigenous people of Tripura. The committee was formed in 2018 and mentioned that the report would be published in three months. But four years passed, and nothing was published. I have asked several times to union ministers, but nothing has been done,” he alleged.

He further informed that IPFT have 34 divisions, and of that, more than 90 per cent have merged with TIPRA Motha.

“Some of them are left, and I believe in coming days more will join,” the former minister said.

The chairman of TIPRA Motha, Pradyot said, “Thansa means unity and to work for the survival, right, for basic requirement and constitutional demands keeping ego and attitude aside. Political parties have used tribal for vote bank politics.” “,

