Agartala: Tension gripped the Bishalgarh area under Tripura’s Sepahijala district, followed by a series of political clashes between the opposition Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said workers of both parties indulged in physical confrontations, stone pelting and use of firearms after a dispute over installing flags took an ugly turn.

The Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bishalgarh imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC to avert any further escalation of the tension. CRPF, TSR and Police forces were deployed across the area in order to defuse the tension.

Amid the slugfest, political activists of both parties received injuries. A Congress worker identified as Sikandar Ali sustained injuries on his head and was referred to GB Pant hospital Agartala for treatment.

What happened in Bishalgarh?

Local sources said a Congress party office was to be reopened in the Rauth Khala area of Sepahijala on Saturday.

Former Chief Minister, and Congress leader Samir Ranjan Barman, was scheduled to inaugurate the party office. Ahead of the inauguration, Congress workers were installing party flags, banners, and festoons to mark the occasion.

On the other hand, BJP workers were taking part in a similar exercise for a forthcoming event. The BJP supporters alleged the Congress workers tried to pull down their flags and tore down decorations of the saffron party. Congress workers claimed their flags BJP supporters uprooted party flags and wrecked their banners.

As supporters of both parties gathered at the market area, they got involved in a heated argument that later snowballed into a full-fledged physical scuffle, fist-cuffs and arson. Soon, police reached the spot and tried to defuse the boiling situation.

The Congress workers then staged a road blockade on the Agartala-Sabroom national highway, seeking immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the alleged unprovoked attacks on them.

The Congress leaders claimed BJP Mandal President Sushanta Deb and his close aides who attacked them. The situation was calm for some time, but activists of both parties continued to mobilise in the market area.

Soon, the situation turned volatile again, even as the local market wore a deserted look with traders shutting down their shops. After a gap of some hours, the second round of clashes began.

The renovated Congress office was reduced to ashes. Bombs were hurled and according to the eyewitnesses, blank shots were also fired at Congress workers.

A Congress supporter identified as Roni Saha dodged a bullet that ripped his T-shirt, alleged Congress leaders. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP rubbished the allegations and pointed fingers at the Congress.

The BJP supporters claimed that the Congress workers instigated them and eight BJP workers suffered injuries during the scuffle. Speaking on the issue, senior Congress leader Jaydeep Roy Barman claimed that three gunshots were fired and handmade bombs were hurled at the Congress workers.

“On Saturday a party office was to be inaugurated at Rauth Khala area that falls close to the by-pass road. When our workers started decorating the area ahead of the reopening of the party office and a mega-joining event, these attacks were launched,” Barman said.

The gang of miscreants led by BJP leader Sushanta Deb and Mon Sarkar went on a rampage in the area, he alleged.

“One of our workers, Sikandar Ali, suffered injuries on his hand and legs and was shifted to GBP hospital in Agartala,” said Barman. Four Congress workers were injured in the face-off, he added.

Vandals also attacked a fire brigade tender that reached the spot to douse the fire, along with several motorcycles and vehicles.

Nabadal Banik, president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and a Bishalgarh resident, came down heavily on the Congress as he felt it was a conspiracy to disrupt the peace of Bishalgarh.

“We have been informed by our workers that a section of Congress leaders involved in illegal activities such as drug and ganja smuggling have been abusing our workers. They were trying to fuel tension to gain political mileage. The arrival of Congress leader Jaydeep Roy Barman deteriorated the law and order situation there,” he said.

Banik also informed EastMojo that six BJP workers were injured due to the clashes, and an FIR was lodged with the local police station against eight persons.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior Tripura police official posted at Police Headquarters said, “A suo moto case in connection with the incident has been registered at the police station. Already, search teams have been dispatched to trace those who tried to take the law into their hands. Such kind of law and order breach can’t be tolerated.”

BJ Reddy, SP of Sepahijala district, said, “One of the supporters got injured in the first round of clashes. The police and TSR jawans reached the spot to defuse the tension. Later, people on both sides started mobilising, anticipating further escalation of the tension, and CRPF troops were deployed in law and order duty. Initially, people from both sides retreated, but all of a sudden, stone pelting started again. Bombs were thrown and even gunshots were heard during the clashes.”

Reddy said the preliminary reports suggested two bombs were thrown during the clashes. Forensic teams were sent to the spot for further examination of the crime scene.

“Now both the parties are blaming each other for the use of firearms. This is subject to further investigation to find out which side used these lethal weapons in the first place,” he said.

According to late-night reports, tensions have been simmering all over the area and patrolling teams were marching in the troubled parts to instil confidence among the locals.

Local MLA and former minister Bhanu Lal Saha said, “The clash was among two hundred people, but it snatched the peace of thousands living in those areas.”

Saha also demanded steps to restore peace without taking any sides.

