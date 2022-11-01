Tripura: Tipra Motha chief wants Kokborok announcement at MBB Airport

Agartala: Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has sought Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s intervention to ensure an announcement in Kokborok language at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here.

Pradyot, also a member of the district council (MDC), accompanied by former India football captain and Hamro Sikkim party president Bhaichung Bhatia met Scindia in Delhi on Monday and submitted a letter urging him to ensure an announcement in Kokborok language at MBB Airport.

Earlier, Agartala Airport was renamed Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) to pay respect to Maharaja Bir Bikram who is considered the architect of modern Tripura.

In the letter, Pradyot said Kokborok is the state language of Tripura but unfortunately it has not been given due importance.

“To promote the culture and tradition of Tripura, it is important that we promote its language as well. Kindly ensure that at the MBB Airport, Agartala, all announcements should be done in the indigenous language Kokborok as well as Hindi, English and Bengali”, he wrote.

“Met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia to press for the announcement of our Kokborok language at the MBB Airport. My friend Bhaichung Bhutia also pressed for the inclusion of the Nepali language in Bagdogra airport and the resumption of flights from Pakyong. United we stand for the region”, Tipra Motha chairman said in a Facebook post.

BJP MP Rebati Tripura on Tuesday welcomed the move of Tipra Motha demanding announcement in Kokborok language at MBB Airport.

“The BJP has been demanding the same for a long time. It will be good if announcement is made in Kokborok at MBB Airport , he said, claiming that Kokborok has been included in the CBSE English medium schools as a subject because of his persistent pressure.

Tripura, who is also a prominent Janajati (tribal) leader, claimed he has already demanded to include the Kokborok language in the eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution for its proper development.

