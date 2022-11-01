Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday revealed that Tripura will host the North East Regional Conference of DGPs of the eight states at Agartala on November 8 and 9. DGPs of all the police forces of North Eastern states are expected to attend the event in Agartala.

The much-awaited meeting is crucial as all states have a shared interest in combating the growing drug menace in the region, said the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Dr Saha, this will further improve the collaborative efforts among the police forces. The Chief Minister was speaking at the National Unity Day celebrations organized by Tripura Police at AD Nagar police reserve ground.

See more 'রাষ্ট্রীয় একতা দিবস' উপলক্ষে আজ অরুন্ধতীনগরস্থিত পুলিশ প্যারেড গ্রাউন্ডে আয়োজিত রাজ্যভিত্তিক মূল অনুষ্ঠানে সর্দার বল্লভ ভাই প্যাটেলের প্রতিকৃতিতে পুষ্পার্ঘ্য অর্পণ করে সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর অভিবাদন গ্রহণ করি । pic.twitter.com/AHoZuMkW8b — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) October 31, 2022

Dr Saha who also looks after the Home portfolio said, “the state government is keen to modernise the police and TSR forces by providing them state of the art technology. We are in the process of procuring various kinds of software-run gadgets, machines and other necessary equipment that have now become essential for proper investigation”.

The Chief Minister also mocked the opposition parties for their alleged false campaign on law and order situation. He said, “The law and order situation has only seen improvement in the last four and half years. The police have taken stringent action against anti-social activities and violent crimes. The insurgency issue has been neutralized completely. And, efforts are afoot to not let this internal crisis raise its ugly head”.

Dr Saha said, Tripura has the fifth lowest recorded crimes in the country. “Prevention of crime against women is our sole priority. 24 hours help desks are being established in the police station to make the atmosphere more conducive for distressed women. Tripura Police had been lauded by the Home Minister Amit Shah in the recently held meeting at Guwahati”, said Dr Saha.

After his speech, Dr Saha also enjoyed the band show and march-past performed by BSF, TSR, and Tripura Police troopers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Nagaland: National Unity Day observed

Trending Stories









