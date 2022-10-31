Agartala: The Indranagar Congress office was vandalised in Agartala city on Monday after miscreants went on a rampage in the party office premises where party workers had gathered to observe the death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Local block Congress president Manik Chakraborty who was present there to oversee the arrangements was roughed up. Party flags, decorations and portraits of the former prime minister were also damaged by the miscreants.

Former BJP MLA and senior Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha said, “While the chief minister is boasting about the good governance drive, workers of his party are leaving no stone unturned to prove him wrong. Whatever the chief minister says, his workers act in the opposite direction.”

According to Saha, Congress workers faced threats, intimidation, and physical assaults at many venues when they tried to help the poor.

“She was known as the Iron Lady of India. Under her leadership, India scaled new heights and gained international recognition. Today’s incident has proven that the BJP in its bid to continue with its fascist rule, can stoop to any level,” Saha told EastMojo.

Sharing details of the incidents of violence throughout the day, Saha said, “As a part of our national-level programme, Narayan Seva was organised by Congress workers at different venues. Poor people were served boiled rice and lentils under the initiative of the workers. The BJP-backed miscreants first ransacked and destroyed our makeshift arrangements at Siddhi Ashram area. It was the same at Udaipur and Shalgarah under Gomati district.”

A youth Congress leader, Partha Saha, suffered serious injuries as BJP workers thrashed him mercilessly at Udaipur, Saha alleged. “At GB Bazar area, our women workers Lipika Saha, Priayanka Dey, and Rupa Das were molested by the hoodlums of the saffron party,” he added.

Social media coordinator for Tripura Congress Sunirmal Chakraborty was also beaten up when he tried to protect his sisters from the BJP “goons”, Saha further alleged.

When asked whether the Congress had lodged an FIR in connection with the incidents, Saha said, “In all the cases, we have filed FIRs with the local police station. Initially, our workers staged a road blockade at Indranagar area, but because of requests by the public, we have lifted it. The police have assured us that the accused persons will be arrested within 24 hours.”

