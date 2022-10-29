Agartala: In an attempt to downplay the alleged involvement of his son in a gang rape case, Tripura minister for labour and SC welfare compared those raising the issue to barking dogs.

Breaking his conspicuous silence on the issue, Bhagaban Das on Friday quipped, “Haathi chale bazaar kutte bhoke hazaar,” which translates to “when an elephant walks in the market, thousands of dogs bark”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Das’s statement comes at a time when the opposition parties have taken to the streets to protest the increasing cases of crimes against women. Although his son was not named in the FIR, political parties and civil society groups had alleged that on the night of the incident, his son was seen near the crime scene.

Moreover, the place where the incident occurred was rented by the minister’s son along with his close aide, who is now under arrest in connection to the same case.

Intriguingly, Rajesh Malakar, the close aide of the minister’s son, was also not named in the FIR but arrested after police evidence suggested his involvement.

Das alleged that opposition parties were trying to make this a poll issue because in the face of good governance of the BJP government in Tripura, they (opposition parties) are running out of real issues.

Das said, “Our party has already held a press conference. The police have also issued a press release where all the details related to the case have been mentioned. Investigation is underway and everything will be crystal clear before the public very soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, members of the press were requested by officials to stick to the topic of the press briefing, which was convened to share the achievements of the SC welfare department.

Das announced that three student hostels will be constructed within the financial year under the Babu Jagjiwan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana (BJRCY) scheme. This project will be funded by the ministry of social justice and empowerment.

Das also informed that Rs 2 crore for the installation of a bronze statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Kumarghat under Unakoti district has been sanctioned by the Centre.

Also Read | Tripura to introduce reservation for sportspersons in govt jobs: Minister

Trending Stories









