Tripura: Shootout in Agartala outskirts sparks panic, two held 

Agartala: Panic gripped the Natunnagar area located on the Agartala airport highway after unidentified miscreants went on a shooting spree leaving two persons injured with gun wounds late on Tuesday night.

As many as four rounds of bullets were fired using a factory-made sophisticated small firearm-most probably, a pistol, said police. The incident took place in front of a Dhaba.

However, police arrested two persons within a few hours of the incident. The arrested persons are identified as Prabhakar Ghosh (40) and Santos Das (35).

According to the owner of the Dhaba, Balaram Saha, a group of six people came to the Dhaba and ordered egg rolls. After spending some time there, they left the spot. All of a sudden, they came running back into the Dhaba with two of them sustaining bullet injuries. Both of them were immediately shifted to ILS hospital for treatment. Balaram Saha, owner of the Dhaba said, “The incident took place at around 8:30 in the night. None of the assailants could be seen because of the dark of the night. We heard the gunshots and came out of the shop to see all of them running back towards the shop. We informed the police right away.”

The injured persons had been identified as Haripada Das (37) and Sanjay Das (37). Both persons are residents of Dighalia Natun Nagar under the Airport police station.

Haripada suffered bullet wounds on his waist while Sanjay received injuries on his legs.

Superintendent of Police West Tripura Shankar Debnath and Additional SP West Tripura Anirban Das also reached the spot along with the forensic team.

Speaking to EastMojo SDPO Sadar Ajay Kumar Das said, “Prima facie evidence suggests that the bullets were fired from a factory-made sophisticated pistol. We are trying to trace the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested on Wednesday morning from the Natunnagar area.

“Based on the clues we collected from the spot, two persons have been arrested. Prabhakar Ghosh alias Poppy who is popular in the area as Secretary of Bharat Ratna Sangha Club. Santos Das was also arrested. Two vehicles had been seized so far. A case had been registered with West Agartala police station under IPC sections 326, 307, 34 and 27(2) of the Arms Act,” the SDPO told EastMojo.

