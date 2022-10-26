Agartala: A minor girl was abducted and gang raped on Tuesday night at the Kalyanpur sub-division under the Khowai district of Tripura, police said.

Within a few hours of registration of the case, one of the prime accused involved in the case was arrested, SDPO Kalyanpur Prasun Kanti Tripura said.

According to the police, the minor girl was kidnapped by a group of three persons while she was on her way home. The three persons dragged her to an isolated area in the nearby jungle and sexually assaulted her. The perpetrators fled the crime scene, leaving the minor in the jungle. The girl somehow managed to reach home in the morning and narrated the incident to her parents.

An FIR was lodged with the Kalyanpur police station on Wednesday morning. The minor gave the names of Aditya Das, Tapas Debnath and Ratan Debnath in the FIR. Within a few hours, Tapas Debnath was picked up by the police from his hideout. His accomplices Aditya Das and Ratan Debnath are still absconding.

SDPO Prasun Kanti Tripura said, “Police teams have been engaged in search operations all over the district. No one will be spared if found involved with the crime. We are trying hard to trace all the culprits as early as possible”.

A case has been registered under sections 341, 325, 392, 354, 376 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the POCSO Act against the accused persons named in the FIR.

