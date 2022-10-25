Agartala: After incessant rains and storm-like conditions, Tripura saw the weather improve Tuesday morning as Cyclone Sitrang moved towards Bangladesh.

The director of the Indian Meteorological Department Nahush Kulkarni informed EastMojo over the phone that Cyclone Sitrang has already passed over Tripura and so far no major incidents have been reported.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The electricity supply was interrupted in several parts of the state. In some parts, poles were uprooted and large branches fell on the electric lines. “The Cyclone passed through two districts of the state namely West Tripura and Sepahijala. There was no heavy damage so far and the state has nothing to worry about. A clear sky is predicted from Thursday onwards,” Kulkarni added.

District Magistrates across the state have been assigned to collect and assess the ground situation. Compensation is also going to be paid to the affected families. As per the records, as many as 28 houses were partially damaged across the state. More than 113 homes were severely damaged while 393 suffered partial devastation. Most of the homes damaged were in the Sepahijhala district.

The administration has already compensated Rs 3.16 lakh for 19 families. The state disaster management also informed that the state’s rivers are also flowing below the expected flood levels.

Also read | Beyond the Cyclone: Tripura’s Unakoti sees political storm over gangrape

Trending Stories









