Agartala: The BJP in Tripura has initiated an evaluation survey in all the assembly constituencies to ascertain the pulse of the public towards the lawmaker elected from their constituency.

The backhand survey is being conducted by experts to understand the overall situation of state politics, a senior party functionary said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The report card of each and every MLA will be with the party high command before the elections and based on the findings of the survey report, the party may take some hard decisions on the nomination. As the polls are round the corner, this survey is set to unearth a lot of interesting developments,” the senior party leader said.

In the last couple of months, a battery of senior leaders visited the northeastern state, sometimes in turns and together.

BJP North coordinator Sambit Patra and newly appointed in-charge of Tripura Pradesh BJP Dr. Mahesh Sharma have been chairing meetings of the state’s top leaders frequently.

In a recent meeting, sources said the party has agreed to follow five “golden formulas” from the high command.

Conveyed by national election in-charge Dr. Mahendra Singh, all the leaders had been advised to follow the principles till the elections, and work meticulously to ensure BJP’s return with a larger margin.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A top source in the state BJP said, “BJP national election in-charge Mahendra Singh has advised all the senior party leaders to shape the future political course based on the five formulas laid before the meeting. The first priority is to form full-fledged committees right from state to booth level. All the leaders have been asked to identify the inactive workers and if required replace them with new people. If some leader holding the key position in mandal, district, booth or state committee has left, his post should be immediately filled up. The main thrust of this drive is to ensure that the flow of organizational activities must go on without any hindrances.”

The next big thing is ”pravaas” or travelling’ to distant rural areas and planning short-term stays to build public connections with all the party workers. “Right from Chief Minister to district committee members all the leaders have to travel across their area. They have to make public contact by not visiting a place for two or three hours. They will have to stay in villages, listen to the grievances of people and work for immediate remedies if possible. Even the farthest corner of the state has to be covered by this Pravaas campaign. This is the second in the priority list,” said a party source.

The third point is “prachar” or campaign. “Intensive campaigns will be carried out across the state. The party will go for a campaign with the public welfare schemes of the state government to make them aware of what they have received from the government and what they will get in the days to come if the BJP is voted to power,” said the BJP source.

The next political move is setting programs from state to village levels. As the elections are coming, the ruling party has to roll out a well-planned programme schedule for the party leaders.

“We have been advised to form a panel of people who will only look after the party’s programmes. Noted dates, events that coincide with the poll campaigns so that these could be utilised for the party’s overall planning,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The last point is weakening the opposition camp. “Singh Ji has told us to open the doors for people from other parties. People who genuinely want to work for the saffron party should be given a chance to switch over and hold the saffron flag. These principles will be executed in the grounds and very soon activities in that direction will be kicked off,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the party is also updating its workers’ database. “There was a time when we had 10,000 valid party members across the state. The numbers swelled significantly during the 2015 Jana Samparka Abhiyan, and it reached close to two lakh. In 2019, the second phase of membership was launched and a target of 5 lakh was achieved. Later, another membership drive was launched when Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha was at the helm of affairs and lakhs of new party members enrolled during his term in office as well. The total party members in Tripura are above six lakh and efforts were being made to boost the party’s organisation equally everywhere in the state,” the party source added.

Also read | ‘Aye Zindagi: Life Finds A Way’ gets rave reviews upon release

Trending Stories









