Agartala: A 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Tripura’s Unakoti district. Following the incident, people well connected with the state’s political circle also allegedly threatened the family with dire consequences.

The minor girl lodged an FIR with the local police station. Two persons named in the FIR were immediately arrested and forwarded to the court on Friday, a top police official of the Unakoti district told EastMojo.

The incident, however, took a political turn after the Congress party alleged the involvement of an influential minister’s son in the case and tht in the FIR, the victim did not mention his name. “It was due to the political pressure exerted on the family, the victim did not name the minister’s son. Apart from these two persons, four more persons had threatened the girl and her family after the incident,” said Shyamal Bhattacharya, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Member from Fatikroy.

A delegation led by Bhattacharya met the Superintendent of Police of Unakoti district, Kanta Jangir, who reached Fatikroy police station after hearing about the protests concerning the case.

The Congress leaders apprised the SP of the situation and informed her that some influential people had been trying to conceal the facts and influence the investigation process.

The Congress leader said, “The crime scene was rented to the minister’s son. It is an open secret that he used the space for his different activities, and locals of the market also spotted him entering and exiting the room almost every day. From our party, we demand that the matter is investigated impartially and all accused be brought to book.”

Kanta Jangir, Superintendent of police Unakoti district, said, “We have registered the FIR and arrested both the accused persons named in the FIR. The necessary medical test of the victim is also done. The arrested persons have been identified as Rakesh Das and Papai Deb. Now, the victim’s statement will be recorded in front of a Magistrate under CrPC section 164 and only then we can say how many people are involved in the case.”

The SP also said that further investigation into the case is underway.

