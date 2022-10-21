Agartala: CPIM National General Secretary on Friday proposed a united democratic and secular front inviting all the like-minded political forces to come under a single roof against the BJP.

Addressing a mass gathering organised at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, here in Agartala, Yechury said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken religious polarization to a whole new height. The communal venom that has been spewed for long is now showing results. Brothers are pitted against brothers and BJP is taking political mileage out of it. This needs to stop and for this, we need political parties who believe in the cardinal principles of the constitution of India—democracy and secularism—to unite among them.”

Slamming the BJP, Yechury said, “The governance model of Tripura in the last four and half years says everything. Any government that does not have respect towards the hopes and aspirations of the people must not continue. People should have the right to reject them. This is the right time to tell them that in a democratic country the public is the decision maker and if views of the public are disregarded it has dire consequences.”

The senior CPIM leader also lauded the thousands of Left party supporters who gathered in the stadium braving the scorching sun. Taking a dig at PM Modi’s comments on “Freebies”, Yechury said, “PM Modi says we have to come out of the Freebie culture. He never misses an opportunity to criticise the other political parties but when it comes to the BJP he turns mute. The BJP has waived off loans worth Rs 11 lakh crore to solace the crony capitalists and the political funding his party received in lieu of that has been misused for buying votes, MLAs and destabilizing stable governments in different states. That 11 lakh crore could have been rationally spent for the creation of new jobs and employment opportunities in both public and the private sector. We vouch for that alternative rather than going for the BJP way that has only increased the country’s unemployment rate by 3 per cent—roughly 4 crore people.”

CPIM Politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar who was also present in the rally said, “The BJP is trying to impose a fascist single party autocratic rule in Tripura. You have no right to vote, you can’t express your dissent, unemployment has taken an ugly shape, 10,323 teachers who had been promised a permanent solution are deceived. Every time they want to raise their issue they face police action. The BJP-IPFT coalition government and their misgovernance have destroyed whatever this state had achieved through consistent democratic movement.”

