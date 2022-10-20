Tripura Northeast India’s 'new engine' of growth: Sambit Patra

Agartala: BJP national spokesperson, who was recently assigned with the task of North East coordination, Sambit Patra on Wednesday lashed out at the previous Central governments for deliberately ignoring the northeast region.

“For the Congress, the Northeast’s abbreviation NE refers to something ‘Non-Existent’. On the contrary, for Prime Minister Modi NE stands for ‘new engine’ of growth,” Patra said.

Patra, a popular face of the saffron party, has been campaigning extensively in the rural areas of Tripura ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Patra landed at Dharmanagar helipad to chair an organisational meeting and later travelled to Pabiacherra (Kumarghat) in Unakoti district to address a political rally.

Addressing the rally, Patra said, “PM Modi gave priority to the northeast region. He envisioned this region as ‘Astalakshmi’ as he realised that if the northeast is underdeveloped, India can’t progress. For India’s growth, the northeast needs to develop.”

According to Patra, Modi has visited the region numerous times after assuming charge as prime minister. On the other hand, former PM Manmohan Singh was elected to Rajya Sabha from the northeast but rarely bothered to visit this region.

“Today, the politics of the northeast has seen a paradigm shift. Delhi has come closer. Earlier, people of some states never had the fortune to see the PM physically in their state,” he added.

Earlier, Patra chaired a meeting of party workers at Dharmanagar in the North Tripura district. Sources said, “The senior leader has asked the party functionaries to be united and foil each and every attempt that could invite counterproductive results. Patra told party workers to work for the party with dedication. He also said that the North Tripura district should give a strong message by ensuring victory in all the major Assembly seats.

Patra was accompanied by Union minister of state social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, labour minister Bhagaban Das, and Tripura BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, among others.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed election in-charge of Tripura, Mahendra Singh has also arrived in the state. BJP state vice-president Amit Rakshit and general secretary Tinku Roy welcomed Singh at the MBB Airport, Agartala. Later in the evening, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee met Singh at the state guest house.

