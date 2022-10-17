Agartala: Deputy Chief Executive Member (DyCEM) of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Animesh Debbarma has alleged that the Tripura government was “tactically depriving” the tribal district council areas through a “financial blockade”.

“The state and central government are leaving no stone unturned to paralyse the TTAADC areas financially. The state government has approved only Rs 619 crore for TTAADC. In the first six months of this financial year, we did not even get 30 per cent of the whole budget. This is a clear example of an indifferent attitude. The state’s total budget is over Rs 26,600 crore for the whole population. Now, the ADC is home to 28 per cent population of the state. For the development of the state’s 28 per cent population, we received 2.37 per cent of the state’s total budget. This shows how the government is trying hard to deprive us financially,” the Deputy CEM explained.

He also said that in the last 16 months, the TIPRA-led TTAADC administration tried its best to bring visible development in certain areas.

“With our limited resources, we are trying to provide drinking water to all the tribal villages with no access to natural water sources. We are also making concerted efforts to improve health infrastructure—the latest example being a telemedicine facility installed under Apollo hospitals,” said Debbarma.

When asked about the state election commission’s recent notification that claimed that elections to 587 Village Committees (local bodies of ADC) could not be held before the 2023 assembly elections, Debbarma said it was BJP’s fear of defeat that has driven it to commit such misuse of administrative power.

“The BJP wanted to escape the inevitable defeat it has to face in the VC polls. It could have hurt the image of the party months before the crucial assembly polls. That is why they used the state election commission to defer the polls. This is again a direct attack on the democratic rights of the Tiprasa people”, said Debbarma.

Anthony Debbarma, senior lawyer and TIPRA spokesperson on the issue, described the state election commission’s notification as a clear violation of the High Court’s verdict.

“The High Court division bench has said in its order that the polls should be within the first week of November. Later, the High Court single bench pronounced another verdict in which the State Election Commission was asked to expedite the process of enrolling Bru migrants in the electoral roll. So far, we know 16,000 Bru migrants could not get enrolled in the electoral list, which is why the polls are postponed. We want to say, had this been the case, what about the rights of 13 lakh people waiting for the polls for the last one and half years,” said Debbarma.

TIPRA is also planning to move the High Court again for polls.

