BJP names Mahendra Singh as its Tripura polls in-charge

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday appointed Mahendra Singh, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh, as its election in-charge for Tripura, where the Assembly polls are due early next year.

Rajya Sabha member Samir Oraon will be the co-incharge.

Singh, a seasoned organisational leader, was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary earlier and was also in charge of the party’s affairs in Assam.

Singh is an MLC from Uttar Pradesh. He was a minister in the first Yogi Adityanath government in the state, but was not retained after the BJP was re-elected to power this year.

