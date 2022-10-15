Agartala: In a new twist in the ongoing agitation by 10,323 sacked teachers, a section of the teachers on Friday declared to go on a hunger strike from October 20 next if their demands are ignored by the state government any longer.

The organisation of the sacked teachers that announced the hunger strike is being led by Pradip Banik, who is considered to be very close to the ruling BJP party, and on numerous occasions, he openly defended the Tripura government whenever the Opposition tried to mount pressure on the government sorrounding the issue of 10,323 teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He even publicly said that the government would never leave the retrenched teacher in the lurch but in the last 4.5 years, the government did not make any efforts except bringing age relaxation for selective jobs from the Supreme Court of India.

Banik and his team on Friday served the final ultimatum and declared that the hunger strike movement will start from October 20 next.

Banik said, “We met Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on September 28. He was supposed to call us again after consultation with legal experts to find a solution to our plight. He assured us that after Durga Puja, the meeting will take place but we have received no calls even after Laxmi Puja. In the last couple of days, three of our colleagues left us, which took the total tally up to 142. These teachers died because of uncertainty that was hanging over their heads regarding their jobs and depression due to the loss of income source. Some people even died by suicide.”

“In this situation, we are left with no other option but to take a drastic step forgetting all the political differences within the organisations and protest for the rights of 10,323 teachers,” he added.

Reposing hope in the state government, Banik said, “If there is a will, there is a way. I have a firm belief that the government can resolve this problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also requested political parties not to use their lives as a means of gaining political mileage. “Recently, we have seen that a leader of a regional party is quite excited to help 10,323 teachers. He should know that more than 70 late teachers were from indigenous communities and around 50 percent of 10,323 are tribals. They are depressed and still fighting for survival. I appeal to the whole state cabinet to please consider our issue and reinstate us in the schools again,” said Pradip Banik.

Also Read | Tripura: Another IPFT MLA tenders resignation

Trending Stories









