Tripura may start courses to mitigate manpower shortage in ICU care

Agartala: As Tripura reels under a severe crisis of intensive care unit (ICU) experts, the health department has recently shown interest to collaborate with the Indian College of Critical Care Medicine (ICCCM) for introducing courses on critical care medicine in Agartala Government Medical College to mitigate the crisis.

The courses that include post-graduation and post-postgraduation training programmes for doctors are of international standards and approved by all medical boards.

The officials in the health department feel that these courses will ultimately fill up the manpower shortage the hospitals are facing.

Recently, the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine held its national conference here in Agartala. The main agenda of the conference was to reach out to the small towns where critical care treatment is not available on a big scale.

“Our main aim is to raise awareness among people and spread the message that buildings are not infrastructures. You can buy a machine worth several crores but it has no value unless there is someone who knows how to operate it. Our society is also taking the message of ‘saving the saviours’. We see doctors facing assaults in the line of duty. This violent attitude of the public can demoralise the next generation who are aspiring to be doctors,” said president of the ISCCM Rajesh Mishra.

Manish Munjal, Vice Chancellor of ICCM, said that running an ICU requires not only doctors but paramedics, nurses and staff who are acquainted with the atmosphere and apparatus of the ICU. “This is where courses become necessary for helping health professionals seeking to learn the skills of ICU operation,” he said.

He said Tripura Health Secretary Debasish Basu has shown interest to introduce the courses offered by ICCM at Agartala Government Medical College.

“Initially, we are planning to allot two seats for post-MBBS and post-MD courses in Tripura. If the first academic session starts in January 2023, this batch will get certificates in 2025. Gradually, courses for nurses and paramedics will also be introduced here in the state,” the VC added.

Tripura State Coordinator for ISCCM Tushar Majumder said, “So far, we have four to five trained doctors who are aware of ICU care treatment. Recently, the ICU beds had also been increased to 40 in GBP hospital (Agartala Government Medical College) and plans are afoot to extend critical care treatment even in district hospitals. For that, we need trained human resources, and I hope things are rolling in the right direction.”

Sources in the state health department told EastMojo that the state government has decided to open intensive care units in all the district hospitals with a minimum of ten beds so that patients who suffer from critical injuries can access treatment in the golden hours.

