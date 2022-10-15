Agartala: Former IPFT MLA Dhananjoy Tripura who recently tendered his resignation to join royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman led TIPRA on Saturday expressed his experience with the junior ally in the incumbent government and claimed that the IPFT has become a “guardian less” political outfit.

Tripura, who was elected Tripura Assembly from the Raima Valley assembly constituency severed ties with the party in power a day after he tendered his resignation to the assembly speaker

Addressing a press conference at Manikya Court in Agartala, he said, “The condition of the party continues to deteriorate persistently as IPFT supremo NC Debbarma is unable to lead the party from the front owing to his illness. The leadership crisis has landed the party on the threshold of an inevitable disaster”.

The rebel MLA also kept on alleging that the IPFT diluted its core ideological demand that helped the party wrest power in the 2018 assembly elections.

“The IPFT road to success as it gathered massive response in the ground to its core demand of Tipraland. After the formation of the coalition government, the party’s top bosses almost forgot the demand. Even when some IPFT legislators thought to raise the issue in the assembly, the questions subsided. Today, people have seen a new glimmer of hope in the leadership of Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. He is trying to bring people from all classes together. We hope our demand will only be fulfilled if TIPRA gets more oxygen at the grassroots level”, he said as an explanation of his political switchover.

Tripura also claimed that more IPFT leaders were in the queue who would join TIPRA in the days to come. Speaking at the same press conference chairman of TIPRA Pradyot Kishore Debbarman reiterated his demand for Greater Tipraland and urged the Central government to ensure the constitutional rights of the Tiprasa people are protected.

He said, “We are not an underground group. If the government of India can talk with NSCN and other outlawed outfits, what is harmful to initiate talks with a democratically elected body—TTAADC? I am not saying that I am the only one who wants to talk. We have our civil societies, and heads of communities who could also be a part of the talks. But, our stand is clear: we want a time-bound written commitment from the government of India”.

