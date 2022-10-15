Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura seems to be trying hard to neutralise the internecine squabbling that is taking an ugly turn ahead of the assembly elections of 2023.

The onus falls on the newly-appointed BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee who has been working hard to achieve this feat by working at the ground level these days. Ever since he took over the reins of the party, Bhattacharjee has been seen making efforts to bring the BJP in the state together.

Efforts are being made to unite BJP members from all over Tripura

Bhattacharjee had been touring across the length and breadth of the state chairing meetings with all district-level workers and in all meetings, the common agenda was “unity within the party rank and file”.

“The BJP state president has warned us all to stay alert as the opposition parties are regrouping to build a strong and united force to fight us. To wage a fight against this united opposition, BJP also needs to unite, forgetting all differences emerging within the party rank and file,” said a key BJP functionary of Sepahijala district.

Similar was the view of a BJP leader of the South Tripura district. “We have to admit our lacunas and only then can we rectify our mistakes. The new president accompanied by Central Observer Mahesh Sharma is trying to convince the leaders not to be self-centric, at least not when the polls are barely five months away. The approach of the party’s top brass seems to be unique and olive branches are being extended towards the disgruntled leaders,” a top party source added.

Newly-appointed BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee speaking to party members

Efforts are also afoot to reach out to the MLAs who have distanced themselves from the organisation due to the internal squabbling. “For the last four-and-a-half years, hardly any initiative was taken to give shape to the organisation. The tiny fissures of disagreement have now turned into big cracks, which are hard to repair. The party finally seems focused to give itself a boost ahead of the polls,” a senior leader added.

BJP Tripura state secretary Tinku Roy said, “The BJP’s Northeast coordinator and the party’s national spokesman Sambit Patra will arrive in Tripura on October 18. They will chair a series of crucial meetings.”

Mahesh Sharma has completed his tour of a few districts and will leave on Saturday. Roy also informed EastMojo that BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh is likely to visit the state again for a few days in October, though his schedule is not final yet.

The regular visits of senior BJP leaders also indicate that the party’s high command is serious about the state with polls around the corner.

