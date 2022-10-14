Agartala: CPI-M Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Thursday compared the BJP-led Tripura government’s ‘Proti Ghore Sushashan’ (good governance at every home) drive to the infamous Goebbels theory.

Addressing a press conference at the party state headquarters, Chowdhury said, “Goebbels theory says repeat a lie often enough and it becomes a truth. The BJP government’s special campaign of ‘Prati Ghore Sushasan’ has been designed on similar lines. The figures published in large posters tell us that more than 8 lakh people boarded aeroplanes, lakhs of people received free ration, and so on.”

Chowdhury said, “What these posters do not reveal is the sad state of affairs of the rural economy. In schools, classes are being clubbed together as the crisis of teachers has hit an all-time high, roads are left unmaintained, and all the rural assets created during the Left regime are either being misused by the BJP leaders or left defunct.”

He said projects like The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Tripura Urban Employment Programme (TUEP), which were intended to provide employment opportunities to the weaker sections of the society are now close to an end.

The senior leader also spoke about the October 21 mass gathering to be held at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Agartala. CPI-M national general secretary Sitaram Yechury is scheduled to address the rally convened by the Left Front.

“Some people have described the rally as the beginning of our poll campaign. This is not related to the polls. This rally is our attempt to draw the Tripura government’s attention towards the suffering of the people. For the last one-and-a-half months, we have staged mass deputations across the state in almost 180 locations. All these protests took place while braving multi-pronged threats posed by miscreants backed by the ruling party,” said Chowdhury.

Now it is time to organise a big political rally to highlight our efforts, he said. “Through this rally, the Left political parties will try to give voice to the victims of political vengeance. The utter lawlessness that prevailed all over the state must stop,” he added.

The former MP also slammed the ruling party for its blatant failures in living up to the expectations of the youth. “For the last four-and-a-half years, the government did not take up any major recruitment drive. Now in the name of recruitment they are telling people that special executives will be recruited for the police station. The previous Left Front government faced a tough time when the insurgent movement was at its peak. Police personnel were appointed during that time in large numbers for the maintenance of law and order. We have even appointed SP rank officers because it was the need of the hour,” Chowdhury claimed.

According to Chowdhury, people don’t have any clear idea regarding the role of these special executives. “So far we know that these are contractual posts which means that there is no job security. Apart from that, the other modalities pertaining to the posts are yet to be disclosed before the public,” he alleged.

Chowdhury also lashed out at the government on a range of issues citing the recent visit by President Droupadi Murmu to the law and order situation in the state.

