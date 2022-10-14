Agartala: The total strength of the BJP-IPFT coalition in the Tripura assembly dwindled further as IPFT MLA Dhananjay Tripura tendered his resignation to Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Friday.

The development came a day after disgruntled IPFT MLA Mevar Kumar Jamtia met TIPRA chief at the royal palace.

Tripura—a trusted lieutenant of Mevar—became the second IPFT legislator to surrender the membership of the state assembly after Brishaketu Debbarma. The young leader was elected to the assembly from the Raima Valley constituency under Dhalai district of the state. He was flanked by TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, also the present head of Tripura’s royal family.

Speaking to the media persons, after submission of the resignation letter, Tripura said, “He has decided to quit IPFT to strengthen the fight for Greater Tipraland and Thansa (Unity)”.

“Dhanajay Tripura is a senior political leader working for the people for a long period of time. Today, he has submitted his resignation and decided to join our fight for ‘Thansa’. We welcome him in our party”, said TIPRA Chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

With Tripura’s resignation, the total number of IPFT MLAs in the state assembly stands at six. The party won eight out of nine seats it contested in the 2018 assembly elections stitching an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Last year rebel MLA Brishaketu Debbarma broke ties with the IPFT and joined TIPRA. Due to a violation of the resignation norms, Debbarma’s resignation from the state assembly was not accepted and on charges of anti-party activities, he had to lose the status of being a member of the state assembly. However, Dhananjay Tripura did not repeat the mistake and submitted his resignation physically.

IPFT supremo NC Debbarma could not be reached for a comment on the issue. Minister Prem Kumar Reang also did not respond to the calls and messages. Before Durga Puja, BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura also resigned from the state assembly and joined TIPRA. Right now, the BJP has altogether 35 MLAs and IPFT has six. The CPIM is leading the opposition bench with 15 MLAs and the Congress has one.

Reacting to the issue, Speaker Tripura Legislative Assembly Ratan Chakaborty said, “In the afternoon IPFT MLA Dhananjay Tripura came to my office along with Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. Since he has submitted his resignation following all the norms, I have accepted it and sent for Gazette notification. Once the notification is out, he will no longer be a member of the state assembly.”

