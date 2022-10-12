Agartala: CPIM MLAs in Tripura have boycotted the events organized by the state government centering the maiden visit by President of India Droupadi Murmu, citing that democratic and constitutional rights of people are in danger.

Speaking on the issue, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that while the party, the principal opposition in the state, has no objection to the visit of the President of India, they have strong reservations about being part of the events organized to mark her visit.

Speaking to media persons in front of the state headquarters on Wednesday morning, Chowdhury said, “Newly elected President of India Droupadi Murmu is on her maiden visit to Tripura. As a party, we welcome her in the state and we are very happy that she is here. We have also received invitations from the state government to be part of the civic reception programme and foundation stone laying ceremony but we have informed them about our inability to be present in the events.”

He also explained that the decision was not to disregard the Constitutional Head of the country but to express their displeasure on the state’s present state of affairs.

“In the past, several government events were organized in constituencies like Dhanpur, Kakraban and Bishalgarh from where Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar, MLA Ratan Bhowmik and MLA Bhanu Lal Saha were elected to the state assembly. In the last 4.5 years, our MLAs never received any invitation for inauguration of projects that were undertaken when the Left was in power. On the contrary, BJP leaders who did not have any constitutional post were seen sitting on the stage. The state government in its bid to establish that they believe in democratic values invited us for these events but we can’t be a part of such cunning play,” said Chowdhury.

The former MP from East Lok Sabha constituency also branded the civic reception event a disrespect to the status of President of India.

“For the last four and a half years, there was not a single day when citizen rights were not trampled. The constitutional rights of people are under threat. In such a condition, civic reception to the President of India is like disrespecting the coveted post. We can not be a part of such a fake show,” he claimed.

Chowdhury also urged the President of India to do whatever she could to restore democracy in the state.

“The President of India is the highest constitutional post in our country. She has arrived at a time when people are not even allowed to commemorate people who laid down their lives for the interest of people. Offering garlands, wreaths on the martyrs’ altar is not allowed. I would like to request the President of India to make efforts to restore democratic norms in the state and ensure that people can enjoy the rights enshrined in the Constitution of India as she has witnessed the ground reality of the state,” he added.

