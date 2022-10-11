Agartala: The North East Frontier Railway has decided to introduce Vistadome coaches between Agartala and Manipur railway route. The new railway service will connect Agartala with Jiribam.

At present, both states have one existing railway service which is Jana Satabdi Express. Works are underway to extend railway services till Imphal, Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding Division JS Lakara said.

“The North East Frontier Railway has been working relentlessly to bring the whole North Eastern region on the railway map. In Manipur, railway tracks have already been laid to the Khongsang area. We are working hard to ensure that the tracks could be extended to Imphal as soon as possible. In the last inspection survey, the Railway approved the proposal to run passenger trains till the Khongsang area. This is why we have decided to introduce technically advanced Vistadome coaches in this route,” he said.

The senior railway official was briefing the media persons at Agartala Railway Station a day before the arrival of the President of India Droupadi Murmu. He said Vistadome coaches are special in the sense that these coaches are completely new and in most parts, the coaches are made up of transparent glass enabling the passengers to catch beautiful glimpses of the natural view.

The railway official also said that Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the service of the Guwahati – Kolkata – Guwahati Express up to Agartala. Train no. 02518/02517 (Guwahati – Kolkata – Guwahati) Express will be extended up to Agartala with a new train no. 02502/02501 (Agartala – Kolkata – Agartala) Express once a week. Both trains will run up to 30 April 2023. The inaugural special of this extension will be flagged off by the President of India on October 13, 2022, at 09:25 hours from Agartala railway station.

The inaugural special train between Agartala & Kolkata will be flagged off from Agartala station on October 13 at 09:25 hours to reach Kolkata at 18:50 hours on the next day. President of India Droupadi Murmu will flag off the railway service from Agartala.

