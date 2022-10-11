Agartala: The names of as many as 64 Congress leaders from the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee have found a place in the final electoral rolls published by the All India Congress Committee, a senior leader in Tripura Pradesh Congress leader said.

Former Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor are pitted against each other for the crucial polls.

Sources in the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee said Kharge, who is being seen as the nominee of the Gandhi family, has already reached Guwahati and chaired meetings with the representatives of all the senior Congress leaders of the northeast region.

“Chances are rare of anybody coming to Tripura for the poll campaign. Mallikarjun Kharge has reached Guwahati as part of his campaign trail. As far as we know, Shashi Tharoor could also come for campaigning but we did not receive any schedule yet,” said a source in the Congress party on the condition of anonymity.

On being asked about the polls, he said, “Congress leader Abdul Hannan has been assigned the job of a presiding officer for Tripura elections. The polling will be conducted at the state party headquarters. All the voters have already been informed about the poll schedule already,” a source said.

Two election agents had also been nominated. Tripura Pradesh Working President Sushanta Chakraborty and Pancham Mishra are the two election agents designated for the job.

However, according to murmurs in the Congress circles majority of the voters are going to extend their support to veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as he has been seen as the Gandhi family nominee.

However, a section of leaders are also willing to take the side of Tharoor but the numbers are very few. To see what is really stored in the minds of Tripura Pradesh Congress leaders, the party has to wait for the poll results.

